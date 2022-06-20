Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $20.50 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 678.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $105.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

