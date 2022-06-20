Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $608.88 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $808.24 and its 200 day moving average is $907.81.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.