Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.