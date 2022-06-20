Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $230.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.