Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

