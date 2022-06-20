Barber Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

IYK stock opened at $185.26 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.22.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

