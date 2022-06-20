Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 135,905 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,905 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,942 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 62,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

