Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

