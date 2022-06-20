Barclays Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 5,040 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 5,040 ($61.17) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($46.73) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,072.94 ($49.43).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,497.50 ($42.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,763.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,779.47.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.41) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,034.73). Insiders bought 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

