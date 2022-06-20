Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($26.46) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.33) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WH Smith to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($21.36) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.18).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,488.50 ($18.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -55.75. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,496.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,510.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

