Barclays Trims Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Target Price to $15.00

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.46 on Friday. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vector Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

