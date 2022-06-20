Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Tops $13.88 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and $2.95 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00092287 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 116,774,360 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

