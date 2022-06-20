Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.86.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.61. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.