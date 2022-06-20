Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.49. 682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,326. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $157.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.