Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $1.85 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $16,701,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 611,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

