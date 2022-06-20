Bennett Selby Investments LP Increases Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Omega Flex worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period.

OFLX traded up $9.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.16 and a twelve month high of $163.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on OFLX shares. TheStreet lowered Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

