Berenberg Bank Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 2,500

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($25.79) to GBX 1,615 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,000 ($48.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,720.50.

ASOS stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

