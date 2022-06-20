Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 19.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 740.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

