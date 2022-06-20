Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

