Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 169,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

MA stock opened at $310.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.04 and its 200 day moving average is $353.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

