Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

