Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,930 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after acquiring an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

