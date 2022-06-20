Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

