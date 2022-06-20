Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.26. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

