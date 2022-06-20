Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $290.28 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.57 or 0.00080605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $290.28 million and $19.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00317594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00068159 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

