BitcoinZ Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $10,387.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00323134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00081153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,290,550,784 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

