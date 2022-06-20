BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Position Boosted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 421,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 367,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 137,681 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TCPC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

