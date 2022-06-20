Blank Wallet Market Cap Reaches $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

