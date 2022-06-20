Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,754 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $163.26. 473,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947,322. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $576,444.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

