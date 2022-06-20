Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 262.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of SILJ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,005. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

