Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,630 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.88. 376,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,497. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

