Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $217.31. 210,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,298. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average is $275.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

