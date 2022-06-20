Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $500.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.04. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

