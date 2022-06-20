Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,898 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 10.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,894,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

