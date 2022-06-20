Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.83. 219,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

