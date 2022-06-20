BMO Capital Markets Cuts United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $23.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.78.

NYSE:X opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194,346 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 357,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 68,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

