BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGJTF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.
Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $94.05 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
