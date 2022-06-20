Boeing (NYSE:BA) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $209.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $219.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.83.

NYSE:BA opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $180.67. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

