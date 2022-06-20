boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BOO. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.78 ($2.46).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 64.96 ($0.79) on Thursday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.30 ($4.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £823.46 million and a PE ratio of -216.53.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

