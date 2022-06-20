Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 9.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $146,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,197,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,906.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,164.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2,266.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,777.00.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

