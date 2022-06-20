Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 806 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,261 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $167.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.
Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
