Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,707 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

