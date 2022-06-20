Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,675 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $236.17 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

