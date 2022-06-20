Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $46,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $232.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.72. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

