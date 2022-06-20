Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $18.02 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Salesforce by 11.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 594,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $126,125,000 after purchasing an additional 418,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,650,944. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $163.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

