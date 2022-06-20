Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.47 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $350,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,446.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $443.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 403.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.