Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Terminix Global worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.