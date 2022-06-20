Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $171.07 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

