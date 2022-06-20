Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $16,975,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $290.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

