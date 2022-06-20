Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,340 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

